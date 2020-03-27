March 27 COVID-19 updates: Library stops curbside; GFPD lobby closed; Benefis ask for N95 masks, other supplies; total of 108 cases in Montana now

Great Falls Public Library

Due to the governor’s shelter in place order, the Great Falls Public Library is no longer offering curbside services. But the library’s digital resources can still be accessed on their website.

The library has also locked the book drops at 1 p.m. March 27.

The library asks patrons to keep their items until further notice, renew online or by phone. No late fees will accrue at this time, according to the library.

Benefis Health System

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out asking to help Benefisin this trying time. The #1 thing we need from you is help preventing community spread of the disease by self-isolating, properly washing your hands, and calling our helpline at (406) 455-2500 if you have symptoms.

–

While we aren’t taking handmade masks, we ask anyone with N95 masks, gloves (fingertip MIL of 3.6 or better), plastic coveralls, and full-face shields to please share with our frontline healthcare staff by dropping them at 360 Office Solutions located at 401 9th Ave. South as they are graciously collecting supplies on behalf of Benefis.

–

Finally, please support local businesses across northcentral Montana. They’re finding creative ways to get people what they need while limiting contact. We care for our community, and we’re all in this together.”

Great Falls Police Department lobby closed

“To best protect the community, starting at 8 a.m. March 27, the lobby of the police station will be closed until further notice.

If a community member is experiencing a medical, fire, or law enforcement emergency they should call 911. Other crimes may be reported by calling our non-emergency line at 406-727-7688 X5. And, we encourage community members to use our online reporting tool, when applicable.

Though the lobby will be closed, we continue to provide full service law enforcement and 911 emergency communication services. We are unable to accept community donations (food, cards, etc) at this time.

We appreciate the immense support we continue to receive and are grateful to serve this community.”

Total cases in Montana

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services there are now 108 cases of COVID-19 across the state. One of those cases is counted in Montana though the woman was tested and remains in Maryland.

So far, according to DPHHS, a total of 2,680 tests have been completed.

A state tracking map shows the confirmed cases are as follows by county:

Cascade County: 6 cases

Gallatin County: 39 cases

Yellowstone County: 20 cases

Missoula County: 8 cases

Silver Bow County: 8 cases

Lewis and Clark County: 8 cases

Flathead County: 6 cases

Madison County: 2 case

Broadwater County: 2 case

Toole County: 2 case

Park County: 1 case

Ravalli County: 1 case

Roosevelt County: 1 case

Lake County: 1 case

Hill County: 1 case

Jefferson County: 1 case

Glacier County: 1 case

Lincoln County: 1 case

Meagher County: 1 case



