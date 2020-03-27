Community Strength: Young residents lifting spirits

It’s Friday and the sun is shining so for as long as this pandemic continues, The Electric is going to try to a roundup of positive community activities on Fridays.

To start today’s off, we’ve got positive posters created by the athletes at Rise Athletics and Elevation team.

“They all created positive posters to display in their front yards to hopefully put some smiles on everyone’s face,” Lani McCarthy, founder of Rise told The Electric.

Know of people doing positive things to lift spirits in the community? Email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

