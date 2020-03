Utility work requires closure of 9th Street South between 4th and 5th Avenue South beginning March 30 and continuing through April 3, 2020.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

For more information call Central Excavation at 406-727-0000 or Matt Proud at the City Engineers Office at 406-771-1258.

