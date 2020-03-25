Doyle appointed president at University of Providence

Father Oliver Doyle has officially been named the 10th president of the University of Providence.

Doyle has been serving as interim president since July 2019. The Board of Trustees voted to make his appointment permanent, according to a March 25 release from the university.

“I’m honored to accept this challenge at this time. Our students inspire me every day to do everything we can do to provide them a values-based education that will help them succeed in life,” Doyle said in a release. “I also appreciate Bishop Warfel for allowing me to pursue this opportunity.”

Doyle is no stranger to the University of Providence and Great Falls community, having started as a theology teacher at the university in 2001 and becoming the university’s vice president of mission integration in 2016, according to a release.

Previously, Doyle was chaplain of the Central Catholic High School in Great Falls and served as pastor of St. Ann’s Cathedral of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings. A native Irishman, Doyle also served as the rector of St. Peter’s College Seminary and president of St. Peter’s College in Wexford, Ireland before settling down in the Great Falls region of Montana in 1999, according to a release.

The university will hold ceremonial honors for today’s appointment of Doyle to president this fall.

