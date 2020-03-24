March 24 COVID-19 updates: GF Clinic now accepting homemade masks; virtual meetups; The History Museum gift shop sales by phone; tourism events postponed

The Great Falls Clinic is accepting homemade masks at this time and will be sharing with all healthcare organizations throughout the community.

The clinic is accepting 3D masks as well.

There are some specific requirements for acceptable masks which are provided in the links below.

The clinic intends to share the masks that are made and donated to other healthcare organizations as the need arises, according to a release, but at this time, we are not aware of any other organization accepting them locally but will continue to update its Facebook volunteer group page with this information as well.

Total cases in Montana

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services there are now 46 cases of COVID-19 across the state. One of those cases is counted in Montana though the woman was tested and remains in Maryland.

A state tracking map shows the confirmed cases are as follows by county:

Cascade County: 3 cases

Gallatin County: 16 cases

Yellowstone County: 7 cases

Missoula County: 6 cases

Flathead County: 4 cases

Lewis and Clark County: 3 cases

Silver Bow County: 3 cases

Madison County: 1 case

Ravalli County: 1 case

Broadwater County: 1 case

Roosevelt County: 1 case

Lake County: 1 case

The History Museum

The History Museum is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 but is now offering gift shop sales by phone. Shoppers can call 406-452-3462 from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many of the shop’s items are on the website, but it’s not a complete list, according to the museum.

The museum is also selling raffle tickets at $20 each or six for $100. Prize one is a flight over the Chinese Wall; prize two is brunch for eight and flowers for a year. Call the gift shop number above to purchase.

Montana Cooperative Development Center

Join the Montana Cooperative Development Center in building your knowledge and skillset in utilizing social media venues and staying connected to your members and customers. The webinar is designed for cooperatives, but all businesses/organizations in Montana are welcome to join as the information will be universal.

The free webinar is 9 a.m. March 27. Donations are appreciated.

Register here.

Virtual Meetups

The Great Falls Development Authority has created a Virtual Meetup series for businesses to share information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual meetups are an opportunity for businesses and resource partners to get together to share what’s working, and what’s not.

Additional business resources regarding the COVID-19 crisis and the meetups can be found on the GFDA website.

Tourism event postponements

According to Great Falls Montana Tourism, some major events planned for the next few months have been postponed including:

Harvest Springs training conference that was to be held May 1-2, 2020 has been postponed. This event would have brought 100 people into Great Falls for 2 nights.

Montana Special Olympics has postponed the State Summer Games that were to have happened May 12-15 in Great Falls.

Montana Credit Union conference postponed their planning until 2023.

The Montana FFA State Convention and CDE Days that was to be held March 24-28, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana has moved to MSU in Bozeman with reduced activities.

American Rock Art Research Association has postponed their event that would have been in Great Falls June 5-8, until some time in 2021.

As of today, BMW Motorcycle Owners Association Rally is still scheduled for June 25-28, 2020.

REAL ID deadline postponed

The Oct. 1 deadline for obtaining a voluntary REAL ID is being postponed due to COVID-19. The new deadline will be announced in the near future, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

“For now, Montanans can delay applying for REAL ID driver licenses at their Motor Vehicle Division driver license examiner station if they wish,” Attorney General Tim Fox said in a release. “This development, together with our having secured a directive from the governor to allow Montanans with driver licenses that expire in March, April and May to delay renewing those licenses for 90 days, will protect our motoring public and staff from unnecessary contact while we all practice social distancing.”

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses. The law established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibited federal agencies from accepting (for certain purposes) driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the REAL ID minimum standards, according to the release.

In 2017, Montana’s legislature passed and the governor signed a bill giving Montanans the option of obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver license.

After the deadline, which has been postponed due to COVID-19, a non-compliant driver license will no longer suffice for purposes of boarding a plane or entering certain buildings and installations (for example: federal agency office buildings, federal courthouses, military bases, nuclear power plants). Anyone not having REAL ID compliant state-issued identification after the deadline will need an alternate form of identification such as a valid U.S. passport, according to the release.

More information about REAL ID in Montana is available at www.mtrealid.gov.

