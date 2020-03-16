March 16 COVID-19 updates: CCHD awaiting official guidelines related to restaurants, bars and gatherings of more than 10

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said this afternoon that they’re aware of comments from President Trump today recommending that people avoid groups of 10 or more and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts.

CCHD officials said for now, they’re awaiting official guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Cascade County Board of Health has not met today to discuss any changes related to closing bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, etc.

Butte-Silver Bow County’s health board met March 16 to authorize the county public health officer to close bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, etc. beginning at 4 p.m. March 16 through 8 p.m. March 23 pending further notification.

The order excludes pick-up and delivery services.

Missoula County’s public health officer ordered the closure of bars and limiting restaurant services beginning March 17 through 8 a.m. March 24, according to a report by the Missoulian. The order allows for drive-through, take-out and delivery services to continue and excludes food services at nursing homes, University of Montana dining and hospitals, according to the Missoulian.

Under state law, local public health officers are authorized to “take steps to limit contact between people in order to protect the public health from imminent threats, including but not limited to ordering the closure of buildings or facilities where people congregate and canceling events” and “etablish and maintain quarantine and isolation measures as adopted by the local board of health.”

The Lewis and Clark County Board of Health had an emergency meeting Monday afternoon and is closing restaurants, bars, gyms, etc. March 17-23.

The county’s order also exempts drive-through, delivery, or pick-up services.

Gallatin County’s health officer also issued an order Monday afternoon imposing restrictions on bars, brew pubs, wineries, casinos and restaurants beginning 9 p.m. March 16 through March 24.

The order allows take-out and delivery services to continue and does not apply to grocery stores, deli counters within grocery stores, or convenience stores.

