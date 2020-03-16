GFPS childcare details for COVID-19 school closure

Great Falls Public Schools has posted more information about the limited childcare the district is able to provide strictly for first responders to include law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, emergency and medical staff also including long-term care facilities.

Childcare is to be limited to children of these providers under the age of 12.

The buildings being utilized for childcare services are as follows:

Chief Joseph

Lewis and Clark

Lincoln

Meadow Lark

Morningside

Mountain View

Loy

Sacajawea

Valley View

Riverview

Whittier

West

Sunnyside

Giant Springs Elementary

The hours of operations begin March 17 from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Children will be screened for wellness by nursing staff upon entry to buildings. Parents will enter through one main door at the elementary.

The number will be limited to 50 children per school to meet criteria of small group gatherings per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Parent should be prepared to show employee identification as well as government issued identification.

Call 406-268-6775 or 406-268-6006 for questions regarding childcare.

Parents should provide lunch for the child for the first day on March 17.

School staff will provide updates on the ability to provide food on subsequent dates.

Family Connections will take calls at 406-761-6010 regarding younger than elementary aged children whose families have been impacted by the school closures due to COVID-19.

