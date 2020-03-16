Cascade County opts not to issue order restricting bars and restaurants

The Cascade County City-County Health Department has opted not to issue an order to impose restrictions on what services bars and restaurants can offer, but continues to encourage social distancing and good hygiene.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Cascade County Health Office Trisha Gardner said in a release, “and will carefully weigh any decisions with the potential to create significant economic impact and disruption. Residents should absolutely take whatever steps are necessary to protect their health—and more, they should prudently consider the impact their decisions could have on the health of those around them.”

Residents should practice social distancing, even if such measures seem extreme to otherwise healthy individuals. Instead of going out to eat, people should order delivery or take-out, according to CCHD.

“We want people to support local businesses, but do it in a way that supports social distancing,” Gardner said in a release.

The health officer in Flathead County said the same thing on Monday.

Butte-Silver Bow, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Gallatin counties were among those that opted to limit bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery options.

As of 7 p.m. March 16, Cascade County still has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More than 20 samples have been sent to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services lab and all have come back negative, according to CCHD.

Gardner said that Cascade County “anticipates sending samples daily” from healthcare providers to both state and commercial labs. “It’s excellent news that we still don’t have COVID-19 cases in Cascade County. However, we are continuing to work with community partners to prepare our response and mitigation efforts.”

Proven prevention practices like thorough and frequent handwashing, regular disinfection of commonly used surfaces, covering sneezes and coughs with a tissue or an elbow, and—most importantly—staying home when sick are basic but effective strategies, according to the release.

President Trump’s “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” suggests additional measures to “slow the spread,” noting that 15 days of social distancing could greatly lessen COVID-19’s impact on our healthcare system, according to CCHD:

If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact a medical provider.

If you are an older person, stay home & away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that puts you at increased risk (e.g., impaired lung, heart, or immune system function), stay home & away from other people.

Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits, as well as gatherings of more than 10 people.

There are multiple community resources available if you have flu-like symptoms and feel you need to be seen by a doctor. Residents are asked to call before coming in.

All the agencies below have helplines set up to do screenings and give further guidance:

