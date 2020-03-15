City delays several agenda items to April due to COVID-19

The City Commission was scheduled to consider changes to the landscaping regulations and whether to establish a task force related to climate change but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those items will be postponed to April 7.

Based on recommendations provided by the Cascade City-County Health Department, the City of Great Falls has temporarily changed the City Commission meetings format to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19.

The meetings will only address items that are of urgent concern, including mandatory and priority items on the consent agenda.

Citizens concerned about potential exposure or are not able to attend the meeting may submit public comment by emailing the commission at: commission@greatfallsmt.net or through the city’s website under the Contact Us section.

These comments will be provided to the City Commission and appropriate staff prior to the meeting.

Background on these agenda items is available below:

City considering parking code changes March 3 for development projects

City considering reduced parking, landscaping requirements for development; increased fees

Commissioners delay decision on energy task force to March 17

Commission considering request by citizen group to create task force to evaluate energy use with $12K cost

