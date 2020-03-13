University of Providence moving classes online for remainder of semester due to COVID-19

The University of Providence is not allowing students to return to campus from spring break.

Instead, the university is implementing the following phased move to online classes:

Next week, March 16-20, any faculty who are ready to offer their spring semester classes in a fully-online modality will be expected to do so.

All faculty should be sure that your Moodle syllabus is updated with correct contact information your students will need.

Those faculty who are not prepared to take their classes fully online will have a week to get ready to do so.

University officials expect all classes to resume fully online by March 23 and remain online for the remainder of the semester.

Campus will remain open for faculty and staff only until further notice, to allow access to offices and any supplementary teaching materials available on campus. We should prepare to offer our courses fully online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

