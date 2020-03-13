Spring Lifelong Learning classes canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

Due to the rapidly evolving challenge presented by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Montana Board of Regents and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education has directed all campuses in the Montana University System to transition all classes online and not host other gatherings on campus.

This affects all of the Lifelong Learning classes. Since most of our classes are hands-on and involve many community members, it isn’t feasible to move these classes online, according to a post from the Lifelong Learning program at Great Falls College MSU.

“This means, as of March 16, the rest of our Spring Lifelong Learning classes will be rescheduled or cancelled. We are working with our instructors to figure out the best option for their class. Some of our classes are offered at off-campus locations and we are working with those businesses to determine if the class will run or not. While this wasn’t what we had in mind for the Spring semester, we are following the recommendations of the MUS and keeping the health and safety of our community at the forefront,” according to the program.

Those registered for classes will receive an email regarding a reschedule or cancellation with information about options.

The program won’t be taking additional registrations for spring classes.

“This is an ever evolving situation and it will remain fluid over the next several weeks. Please be patient with us as we move forward. We will continue to update this page with new information as we receive it,” according to Lifelong Learning.

For further questions, contact the Lifelong Learning office at 406-268-374.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

