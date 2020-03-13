Cascade County COVID-19 updates

Information is changing rapidly now so we’re making a list of COVID-19 related information that will be updated as it comes available.

Cascade County Health Department

Update 7:55 p.m. March 13: County City-County Health Department officials said Friday night that on Thursday, CCHD sent four test samples to the state lab and five more tests on Friday to the lab for testing for COVID-19.

According to CCHD officials, there are four presumptive positive cases in Montana, but none are in Cascade County. The state is awaiting testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for confirmation of any COVID-19 cases.

As of 2:45 p.m. March 13, there was no confirmed case in Cascade County, but some residents had been tested, according to Cascade County City-County Health Department officials.

Testing in Montana is still limited and, currently, people cannot be tested at will for COVID-19.

Cascade County City-County Health Department officials told the school board earlier this week that there were 200 test kits in the state. On Friday, CCHD said more kits have been made available and commercial labs are now able to conduct testing, speeding the process.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, the four presumptive positive cases are in the counties of Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark.

The Gallatin patient is a male in their 40s.

The Yellowstone patient is a female in their 50s.

The Silver Bow patient is a male in their 50s.

The Lewis and Clark patient is a male in their 50s.

There is guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that healthcare providers are required to follow. The CDC has laid out clear criteria for those who should be tested, which are regularly updated as we learn more about COVID-19:

A person has a high fever (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (coughing, difficulty breathing)

That person, within 14 days of starting to feel ill, has had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, or has recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of the disease

That person is 65 years of age or older, or has underlying conditions that put them at risk for severe disease

CCHD for help in handling the potential outbreak and asks that if you are experiencing influenza- or COVID-19-like symptoms, to call your health care provider before going to seek care so they can determine whether you need to be tested and help you find the right place to go. Healthcare providers generally must rule out other causes of illness, such as the flu, before testing for COVID-19, and not every facility can perform the necessary tests.

Business owners who want to determine whether their employees are eligible to work should call the CCHD at 406-454-6950. CCHD asks that employers not send employees to be tested before returning to work, as testing may not be appropriate for that individual.

Trisha Gardner, Health Officer at the Cascade City-County Health Department, said in a release that outbreaks like the current COVID-19 situation are ultimately stopped at the local level.

“Each person should feel empowered to protect themselves,” Gardner said. “If you protect yourself against the flu, and teach your kids how to do the same, then you’re also protecting your family against the coronavirus in case it shows up in Cascade County.”

CCHD is working closely with our community partners—including Benefis Health System, Great Falls Clinic, Great Falls Fire Rescue, EMS, Alluvion Health, the City of Great Falls, and multiple Cascade County agencies—to prepare in the event that COVID-19 comes to our community.

“We have been developing, sharing, and practicing plans for a variety of emergency scenarios for years, and they will be the foundation of our response to COVID-19,” according to the CCHD release.

Great Falls Public Schools

Around 4:30 p.m. March 12, GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore got a call from CCHD Director Trisha Garnder about a family connected to Meadowlark Elementary that had been tested for COVID-19.

That test came back negative, according to CCHD, but as a precautionary measure, the district conducted a deep clean of the school on Friday since students were out for the day.

Moore and Gardner said that as tests come back, if there are any positive cases tied to schools, for now, they’ll make closure decisions on a school by school basis.

“As we get information, that dictates our behavior,” Moore said in a Friday night press conference.

Benefis Health System

Benefis Health System does not offer immediate COVID-19 testing.

If a patient exhibits certain signs and symptoms and it is determined they need to be tested, Benefis contacts the City-County Health Department, followed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, in order to obtain a test kit, according to a post from Benefis.

After a patient is tested, he or she will be placed in isolation until Benefis receives the test result, which can take several days.

Benefis has established a helpline for questions and concerns related to COVID-19. The helpline can be reached at 406-455-2500 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. Residents who are concerned they have COVID-19 should call this number – please do not show up to a facility before calling.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

Based on the recommendation of the Malmstrom Public Health Emergency Officer, the base commander has declared a public health emergency and has raised the Health Protection Condition from zero to ALPHA.

According a release from Malmstrom, Col. Jennifer K. Reeves said, “I have been notified by my Public Health Emergency Officer of a public health situation on our installation involving COVID-19 that requires immediate action. Based on the PHEO’s recommendation and the results of a preliminary investigation, I am declaring a public health emergency.”

The declaration will provide Malmstrom officials the tools necessary to protect airmen and their families and limit the spread of this virus.

“The risk to the base population remains low, but it still exists and that’s why preventive measures such as washing hands frequently and practicing good hygiene are critical to the success of our efforts at protection,” Reeves said in a release.

Declaring a public health emergency enables base leaders to take actions that promote force protection, such as closing base facilities, limiting non-mission essential activities, restricting movement, or implementing quarantine or isolation for select individuals. The declaration is in effect for 30 days unless otherwise terminated or extended.

“Force health protection is our top priority, and we will continue to ensure that Air Force personnel have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus. We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our airmen and their families, live, work and attend school in this community and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus,” Reeves said in the release.

Raising the HPCON level to ALPHA aligns with existing precautionary measures. HPCON A measures are designed to mitigate a limited health threat posed by COVID-19 to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area. The measures include educating personnel on the threats and precautionary measures, and reviewing plans to limit communication of the disease.

“Our command staff and the PHEO will coordinate activities and share information with state, local, tribal and territorial officials responsible for public health and public safety to ensure our response is appropriate for the public health emergency,” Reeves said in the release.

GFPS cancels, postpones all after school activities through March 27 due to COVID-19

Western Art Week

After discussions with the City-County Health department the Out West Art Show Board of Directors has decided to postpone their show scheduled for March 18-21 at the Heritage Inn.

“The health and safety of all of our artists, patrons and volunteers take precedent over the challenges faced by postponing,” according to a release. “To all of our partners that have worked hand in hand with us to put the show together, know that we will get the show done and it will be even bigger and better. We will be meeting with the other show directors in the coming weeks to map out a plan to preserve the synergy that has turned Great Falls into the Western Art capital of the world, at least for one week each year.”

The History Museum

Programming at The History Museum is being postponed and the museum will close to the public temporarily beginning at 8 a.m. March 14 due to COVID-19.

“These decisions are in response to direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our City County Health Department’s recommendations to cancel all large gatherings. We are deeply concerned about the health of all of our visitors, participants, volunteers, and employees, but particularly our elders who are among the most vulnerable. Cancelling programming, including Western Art Week programming, is the most prudent action at this time,” according to a release from the museum. “We apologize for the last minute cancellation and hope to have another opportunity to offer this programming in the not so distant future. ”

Great Falls Fire Rescue

“With the goal of reducing the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19 in mind, GFFR is cancelling any and all public education and training to the public. This includes our CPR classes and car seat installation checks. We are not sure when this closure will be lifted, but we will be certain to keep you informed as we learn more.”

Great Falls Development Authority

GFDA and Embark Credit Union host the annual awards at The Fire Within, but have decided to postpone the event that was scheduled for March 26.

Spring Lifelong Learning classes canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

“This was a tough call to make — The Fire Within is an incredibly important event for both our organizations, and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate the Golden Triangle’s incredible community of female entrepreneurs — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our community, partners, employees and everyone else who helps to put this event on,” according to a post from GFDA.

Special Olympics Montana

Due to recent developments tied to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), exasperated by heighten risks for people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly, Special Olympics Montana is following the advisement of Special Olympics International by suspending all sport training and competition activities and other programs involving our athletes through March 31, 2020, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.

Letter from CEO, Mary Davis-Special Olympics International

State Basketball Tournament

At this time, Great Falls Public Schools teams are still participating in the state basketball tournament.

University of Providence moving classes online for remainder of semester due to COVID-19

According to an email from GFPS, the Lady Rustlers won in loser out action this morning and plays again Saturday morning. Bison boys play tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

The Montana High School Association is responsible for making decisions on whether the tournament continues or not, according to GFPS, but as of now it’s moving forward.

State and district courts

The Montana Supreme Court issued a memo March 13 regarding operations and COVID-19.

Air Force secretary visit off; Malmstrom implementing changes at gates related to COVID-19

Beginning March 16, jurors who are defined by the CDC as at-risk if they contract COVID-19 must be released from jury duty, if requested, and requests may be made over the phone.

GFC MSU extending spring break by a week to prepare for remote instruction due to COVID-19

Jurors who are considered high to medium risk should be directed not to report.

Attorneys or self-represented litigants scheduled for jury trials through April 30 must be given the option and encouraged to request a continuance or a bench trial.

NA3HL hockey playoffs paused due to COVID-19, including Great Falls Americans games

A homicide trial with a jury was scheduled to start next week in Cascade County district court but is being pushed back.

NA3HL playoffs

The North American 3 Hockey League announced March 13 that the remainder of the 2019-20 season, including the remainder of the 2020 NA3HL Fraser Cup Playoffs and Championship, have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The NA3HL was entering the Divisional Semi-Final round of the 2020 Fraser Cup Playoffs when the cancellation of the season occurred.

“Today is truly a sad day for all of us, and we share the disappointment that all of our players, teams, parents, and fans are experiencing at the moment. We have some incredible players and teams in the NA3HL that are doing some great things on and off the ice. However, the safety of our hockey community is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved,” NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in a release.

In the coming weeks, the NA3HL will announce its 2019-20 season awards. The 2020 NA3HL Draft will take place online at na3hl.com on April 23rd at 3 p.m. central and can also be seen live on HockeyTV.

“In light of the announcement, it is important to know that the NA3HL remains committed to providing opportunities to its players. Plans are already in place in the event that conditions have improved to present new and additional exposure and development events for players in the NA3H,” according to the release.

