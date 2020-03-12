Sammy Kershaw to play Montana State Fair

Sammy Kershaw will play at the Montana State Fair on July 27 in the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena.

Since his debut on the music scene in the early 90’s, Kershaw has had a number of hits including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,”

“National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love Of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,”

“Don’t Go Near The Water,” “Haunted Heart,” and more.

For his current album “Honkytonk Boots,” Kershaw teamed up with producer Buddy Cannon.

Kershaw grew up in the Cajun country of Louisiana on a diet of crawfish and country music. The oldest of four children, the tragic loss of his father, matured him even faster than the clubs and honky tonks he was performing in at 12 years old. He speaks openly today of years spent battling substance abuse and addictions. “It’s not a period of my life I’m proud of but I do talk about it to encourage kids not to follow in my footsteps,” Kershaw recently noted, according to a release.

Kershaw established the Sammy Kershaw Foundation that has donated more than $2 million to children and child related charities.

