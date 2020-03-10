Few file for county commission, clerk of court seats

The filing deadline for county seats was March 9 and few people filed.

One County Commission seat is open. That seat is currently held by Jim Larson, who filed for reelection. He’s running as a Republican. Larson is currently finishing his first six-year term.

He’s being challenged by Jim Stone, a union representative and Democrat.

The clerk of court seat is also on the November ballot and only one person has filed.

Tina Henry, who was appointed in November 2019 to fill the remained of Faye McWilliams’ term through Dec. 31, 2020.

The write-in deadline is March 30 and despite the small number of candidates, the county races will be on the June 2 primary ballot, according to county election officials

