Smith River permit winners will be notified by email after March 2 lottery

Beginning this year, successful Smith River applicants will no longer receive their permit and floater information packet via the United States Postal Service.

Instead, successful applicants will be notified via email shortly after the lottery drawing is conducted on March 2, according to Montana State Parks.

Links within the email will allow permit holders to download and print their float permit, as well as access vital and detailed information regarding their upcoming Smith River float. Lottery results will also be available online at stateparks.mt.gov.

For applicants who were unsuccessful in the regular permit drawing, Smith River Super Permit chances are available through March 12 for $5 each. One Super Permit winner will be allowed to launch on any date of their choosing. Chances may be purchased online at stateparks.mt.gov or at any Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks regional office. The drawing will be held on March 16.



For more information about Smith River State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/.

