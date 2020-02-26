Ice Breaker registration opens March 2

The 41st Annual Ice Breaker Road Race is set for April 26.

Early bird registration begins online March 2 and runs through March 15. Or early registration can be completed at the Park and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive N. from March 9-13.

Early bird entry fees are $14 for 10 and under, $20 for 11 and older, $58 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.

Regular registration begins March 16 and is Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park and Rec office or online.

Registration forms will also be available at Universal Athletic Stores and Scheels Stores throughout the State.

Special registration will be held at Scheels in Holiday Village Mall on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning March 16, entry fees change to $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.

Registration moves to the Civic Center Convention Center on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Race Day at the Convention Center, 8 a.m. to noon.

A $2 late fee per registrant begins April 20.

Register by April 19 to be included in drawings for prizes.

Each participant will receive a 2020 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a finisher medal and lunch after the race. The Awards Ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at about 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.

For more information contact Park and Rec at 406-771-1265 or at www.icebreakergf.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

