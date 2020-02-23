Backcounty film festival in Great Falls Feb. 27

The Island Range Chapter of the Montana Wilderness Association is hosting the 15th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcounty Film Festival and fundraiser Feb. 27 at teh University of Providence’s University Center.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the films begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, online and at the door.

The film festival is produced each year by Winter Wildlands Alliance as a celebration of the human-powered experience and a gathering place for the backcountry snowsports community.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists in Great Falls or online at impact.wildmontana.org/2020filmfest

All proceeds will benefit the Montana Wilderness Association’s Island Range Chapter.

There will be raffles thanks to local sponsor Silver Crest Trails Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

