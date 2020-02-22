Sunday Reads: Feb. 23

Have a great weekend Great Falls, happy reading.

The New York Times: The whole-grain grail: A sandwich bread with mass appeal

Houston Chronicle: Landlords see opportunity in shortage of workforce housing

Economist: Experts predict that covid-19 will spread more widely

The New York Times: Marfa’s answer to the collapse of local news: coffee and cocktails

NPR: Who should allow what books are allowed in prison?

Huffington Post: What happens when public transit is free

PBS: A risky expedition to study the “doomsday glacier”

ProPublica: How some of America’s richest towns fight affordable housing

Vice: How small farmers are fighting to keep Vermont’s identity alive

Bon Appetit: In the midst of a border crisis, cooking is about more than survival

NPR: To combat homelessness, Spokane is starting to put relationships before punishment

NPR: Beer waste saves Montana town $1 million on water treatment

L.A. Times: How can we help the homeless? Let’s start by asking them

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

