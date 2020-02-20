Commissioners delay decision on energy task force to March 17

City Commissioners delayed their decision on establishing an energy task force to their March 17 meeting after determining that they needed more information about the proposal.

During their Feb. 18 meeting, Commissioner Mary Moe presented a resolution drafted by Citizens for Clean Energy and said the idea was to have a task force work for a year to develop a concrete plan for energy conservation and planning for weather events caused by climate change.

Commission considering request by citizen group to create task force to evaluate energy use with $12K cost

The entire project is contingent on securing a staffer through Energy Corps and the city’s cost would be $12,000 to match the cost of their pay and benefits, Moe said.

Moe said the resolution is timely since the Energy Corps would start looking at sites for their people in March and April.

“This seems to be the most timely point to bring it to the commission,” she said.

Melissa Smith presented the resolution to commissioners on behalf of Citizens for Clean Energy during the meeting.

The proposed task force would be appointed by the commission and, she said, would be encouraged to talk to agencies that have been successful in energy conservation, such as Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls College MSU and NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Smith said it’s of “vital importance to begin adopting procedures for weather events” and develop a strategic plan to prepare for extreme weather events.

Richard Liebert, chairman of the board for Citizens for Clean Energy, said it’s about “more than just saving money on electricity.”

Lita Sharone thanked the city for the work already done in energy conservation and saving money such as the McKinstry energy audit that was conducted several years ago and included a list of suggested project to improve the city’s energy efficiency. The city has implemented several of the project identified in that audit, including a new boiler at the library and LED lights in the city’s two parking garages.

She said the plan developed by the energy task force “would build on the good work that has already been done.”

Brett Doney, head of the Great Falls Development Authority, said his agency wasn’t taking a position on the proposal, but was confused since this city already has an emergency preparedness team and has been implementing energy conservation.

“I’m just confused how a volunteer probably right out of school is going to add expertise the city doesn’t already have,” Doney said.

He said there is the potential to produce more electricity in the area, but when solar farms attempt to develop in the area, he said he get’s significant pushback and angry calls.

Doney said he loved the citizen passion during the public hearing and hoped that the next time a renewable energy project is proposed in the city or county that there’s the same level of citizen passion.

Ken Palisin of Citizens for Clean Energy said that Red Lodge and Livingston were saving money through programs with Energy Corps staffers.

Jeni Dodd, a regular meeting goer, said she’s opposed to the resolution and if Citizens for Clean Energy wanted the task force and the study, then they should pay for it themselves.

“What could this study accomplish that city staff couldn’t do or haven’t already done,” she asked.

She said the city has more pressing issues such as public safety and homelessness.

Talan Harrington spoke in support of the resolution and said it could bring in jobs if renewable energy contractors started opening in Great Falls.

It’s a windy city, he said, so why not harness that.

For me, climate change is real, it exists,” Harrington said.

Kevin Westie, a local resident, said the project is unnecessary.

“This is just an extreme waste of money,” he said.

Ken Thornton, a local resident and member of the county planning board, said globally, “this weather is concerning.”

City Commissioner Rick Tryon said he had several concerns, the chief of which is the lack of information about where the funding would come from and what the agreement with Energy Corps would entail.

“Not having this information is a problem,” he said.

City Manager Greg Doyon said staff wasn’t sure yet where the funds would come from but that typicaly, commissioners would direct staff to find the funding for projects they wanted to support.

Tryon said there is also a lack on data or cost estimates on the additional staff time that would be involved in supporting the task force and their work.

“We don’t have the information we need to make a responsible vote here,” Tryon said.

Another problem, Tryon said, is the lack of a clear and definitive priority for the city that is being addressed by the resolution.

“I don’t see what problem that we currently have that can be articulated and definitive that is addressed by this resolution,” he said.

The city is already working on energy conservation projects, he said, and “I don’t see a specific need this resolution addresses. This appears to be a solution in search of a problem.”

Tryon also said he didn’t believe the proposal had been adequately vetted by the public.

Tryon moved to postpone their decision indefinitely until more information was available.

Melissa Smith of Citizens for Clean Energy said that it’s not something the city should put off.

“We need to start looking at these issues in a very concise and important way,’ Smith said. “It is time. We need to start addressing these issues now.”

Liebert said the Energy Corps staffer would be paid $7.25 per hour and suggested that the resolution could be amended to identify a funding source.

Sharone asked commissioners not to postpone the vote and that their group could fundraise to help cover the city’s match.

“We need to take the plunge,” Sharone said.

During continued commission discussion, Moe said $12,000 was a fairly small amount and could be found within the city budget. She said one possible funding source was the budget appropriation for the second municipal judge position that has not yet been filled.

It’s a one time cost, she said, and not a tax increased.

She said that the proposal has been discussed in a city work session and other public meetings.

To Tryon, she said, “there’s been nothing secret about this.”

Commissioner Owen Robinson said he was confused since the resolution didn’t cover many details over than setting up the task force and it didn’t commit the city to paying $12,000.

“I don’t think this resolution is ready,” he said.

He said that he believes considering climate change impacts is important and yet, “I’m not sure it’s resolving what everybody wants to resolve. I’m not sure that we have here enough to follow forward.”

Houck said she didn’t want to postpone the decision since the city can’t apply for some grants without a resolution.

She said the city lacks the staff to coordinate an energy task force and study the city’s overall energy conservation options and plans for climate change impacts.

Tryon said he wasn’t proposing that commissioners don’t vote on the resolution but wanted more information before doing so.

Moe then moved to postpone the vote until March 17 so they could gather the additional information.

That motion passed 4-1 with Houck opposed.

