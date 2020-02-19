City receives $1 million for affordable housing grants

The City of Great Falls has been allocated $1 million in grant funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city’s Community Development Block Grant allocation is $808,347 and the HOME allocation is $280,426, according to a release from Sen. Jon Tester.

That’s a similar amount to the city’s past allocations from HUD.

The city recently completed its community needs survey to determine priorities for this years funding and is hosting a focus group on Feb. 27 to present the survey results, discuss the identified priorities and begin establishing the 5-year goals for the 2020-2024 consolidated plan.

The CDBG program provides funding to construct and restore housing for low and moderate income families while the HOME program will specifically go towards low and very low income family housing.

Both the CDBG and HOME programs would be completely eliminated under President Trump’s proposed 2020 budget, according to a release from Tester’s office.

“Every Montanan deserves peace of mind when it comes to putting a roof over their heads,” Tester said in a release. “These grants will help provide low income families with safe, affordable housing so folks don’t have to empty their wallets as they work to build their futures.”

