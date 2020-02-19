City public works director retiring

After more than 30 years with the city, Jim Reardon is retiring as the public works director on March 31.

City Manager Greg Doyon announced the retirement during the Feb. 18 City Commission meeting.

Reardon’s retirement leaves two key positions vacant at public works since the city engineer position has been vacant for months.

Doyon said he plans to fill the director position first and then let that person hire a new city engineer.

Doyon said he planned to meet with public works staff this week to being the process of hiring a new director, which will be an open recruitment process.

It’s important, Doyon said, “to cast a wide net and get a good applicant pool for that.”

The city is currently going through the hiring process for a new chief at Great Falls Rescue, since Steve Hester announced his retirement earlier this year.

