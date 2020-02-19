Business Bites: Ramen and sushi coming to Marketplace; Five on Black opens

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar is coming to the former Pizza Hut space in Marketplace.

According to Macek Companies, the real estate agency for the building, the restaurant will have quick-service, take-out, and dine-in Japanese ramen & izakaya/sushi bar options.

The space will be remodeled to “create a modern industrial open concept dining experience,” according to Macek.

Hokkaido has Helena and Bozeman locations.

Five on Black

Five on Black opened officially on Feb. 19 in West Bank Landing.

Tom Snyder, the owner and founder, said during Ignite 2020 in January, ““I cannot even tell you how excited I am to show off the space we have created.”

The fast casual Brazilian restaurant was first announced at Ignite 2018 and construction was underway last summer.

He said that they have menu options for all dietary restrictions and though their menu seems simple, there’s 72.000 possible combinations.

They’ll also do community nights every week when 50 percent of sales goes to that organization and challenged the community to book up those nights in the coming months.

“We want to be a part of this community and we can’t wait to be here,” he said.

