Commission to consider $733K contract for next phase of Encino Drive repairs

During their Feb. 18 meeting, City Commissioners will consider awarding a $733,375 contract to MRTE, Inc., for the Encino Drive/Grande Vista 2 Street Repairs Phase 2 project.

The project extends along Encino Drive from Park Garden Road to a point about 150-feet south of the intersection of Madera Drive. The project consists of reconstructing approximately 850 feet of road way, installing curb and gutter, sidewalk, strip drains and ADA compliant curb ramps.

The project will be funded in part with the city’s portion of Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act funds from the Montana Department of Transportation.

The city’s portion this year is $1,088,839.94.

The BarSAA funding was created in the 2017 Legislature with a graduated six cent increase in the motor fuel tax by fiscal year 2023. Under the law, each fiscal year, 35 percent or $9.8 million of the proceeds, whichever is greater, is allocated to MDT and the remainder is allocated to local governments. That portion is estimated to be $21 million by fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.

For the Encino Drive/Grande Vista project, city public works staff will hold a community informational meeting with the contractor on April 15 prior to construction to discuss scheduling and answer questions. An informational letter was distributed to area residents on Jan. 30.

Due to resident complaints and recurring maintenance issues, the city initiated a complete reconstruction of Encino Drive from the intersection of Park Garden Road to the cul-de-sac, according to the staff report.

The entire street project was split into two phases, due to the length and extensive nature of the work required to fix the street.

Phase 1 consisted of reconstructing approximately 600 feet of roadway. The project included removal of the existing pavement and base course, proper compaction of the clay subgrade soils, installation of drainage elements, installation of a separation and subgrade support fabric, and installation and compaction of new base course and asphaltic concrete pavement. Phase 1 was completed on Aug. 31, 2019 by United Materials of Great Falls, Inc. and final payment was approved by the City Commission on Jan. 7.

Phase 2 will extend from the intersection of Park Garden Road and Encino Drive to 150-feet south of the intersection of Madera Drive and Encino Drive. This phase of the project will include removal of the existing pavement and base course, proper compaction of the clay subgrade soils, installation of drainage elements, installation of a separation and subgrade support fabric, and installation and compaction of new base course and asphaltic concrete pavement.

The project includes reconstructing 850-feet of roadway which includes: integral concrete curb and gutter; prefabricated geocomposite strip drain; 4-inch concrete sidewalk; 6-inch reinforced concrete; ADA Ramps; and landscape restoration.

The city received two bids for the project ranging from $733,375 to $816,400. MRTE submitted the low bid.

