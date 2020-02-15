Sunday Reads: Feb. 16
Enjoy the sunny, albeit blustery, weekend Great Falls. Her’es your weekly reading list.
Route Fifty: Cities and towns are abandoning recycling. Can it be saved?
CityLab: How French intellectuals mapped relationships
Route Fifty: Do older taxpayers balk at supporting schools?
Civil Eats: The growing trend of dining at your neighborhood butcher shops
Scientific American: Reducing street sprawl could help combat climate change
Atlanta Journal Constitution: As Uber and Lyft grow, Hartsfield-Jackson scraps plans to expand parking decks
Civil Eats: Women’s rage finds power in protest-and baking
Wall Street Journal: There’s a great future in plastics-except in China
Foreign Affairs:The folly of retrenchment
NPR: Two big teacher unions call for rethinking student involvement in lockdown drills
The New York Times: Let’s quit fetishizing the single-family home (opinion)