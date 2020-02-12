City offices closed Monday for Presidents’ Day

The City of Great Falls offices, including the Great Falls Animal Shelter and Public Library, will be closed Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule next week. The Community Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m.to 8 p.m.

The City’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed online at:

Mansfield Box Office: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net

Municipal Court Fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/payments/welcome.do

Parking Tickets: https://greatfalls.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal

Utility Bills https://public.greatfallsmt.net/esuite.utilities/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

