Two Park and Recreation projects completed this week

The Gibson Park restrooms are now open for public use after a renovation project that began in October.

The project included adding another urinal in the men’s restroom and another toilet on the women’s side. The project will also update lighting and plumbing fixtures, add an air conditioning unit and add an ADA accessible serving window to the concessions space.

The project was completed with funds from the park maintenance district, which voters approved in May 2018.

The Great Falls Park and Recreation Department contracted with L’Heureux Page Werner Architecture to design, bid and manage the project. That was a $17,000 professional services agreement.

In June, City Commissioners awarded a $71,500 construction contract to Wadsworth Builders Company for the remodel.

The 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan identified $2.9 million in critical needs in Gibson Park, part of the total $12.6 million of needs department wide.

The restroom project will be the first of those critical needs in Gibson Park. The trail overlay project is next on the list for that park.

Earlier this week, Park and Recreation staff completed construction of a wildlife viewing station in West Bank Park thanks to a $8,944 grant from the Missouri-Madison River Fund, Northwestern Energy, and donations from the River’s Edge Trail Foundation and the Audubon Society.

The funds allowed the city to construct an ADA accessible wildlife viewing station along the River’s Edge Trail in West Bank Park, primarily for birding though beavers, deer and other scenery abounds.

Year-round access will allow patrons to engage with wildlife and scenery in West Bank Park through two Seacoast Mark II 10 X 40 power binoculars, according to Park and Rec’s grant application.

The project includes:

Repurposing the 10’ x 14’ foundation of an abandoned irrigation pump house;

Concrete ADA ramp from existing trail to the viewing platform;

ADA railing up ramp and around the platform;

Two ADA Binocular viewers and base;

1” X 6” composite decking over concrete foundation. This is required to cover some steel that was left from the irrigation lines and manhole cover that could not be removed;

Interpretive signage of bird species in the area.

