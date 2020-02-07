Four Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week

Four neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Civic Center’s Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, council member onboarding, roundabout support letter, MApril cleanup and Madison Food Park resolution proposal presented by Commissioner Mary Moe.

The council area is the Original Townsite whose northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the eastern boundary is 10th Street South north from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Meadowlark School library. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, annual bylaw review, MApril cleanup and Madison Food Park resolution proposal presented by Commissioner Mary Moe.

The council includes the Fox Farm area whose northern boundary is the Sun River, the southern is the city limit line, the eastern is the Missouri River, and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Civic Center’s Gibson Room. This month is a venue change from the normal West Elementary meeting location. Agenda items include committee reports, election of officers, Commissioner Mary Moe’s Madison Food Park resolution proposals, neighborhood concerns, MApril cleanup presentation by NeighborWorks and guest speaker Jim Rearden, city public works director, will give a department update and information on neighborhood sidewalks.

The council area is the westside whose northern boundary is the Northwest Bypass, the southern is the Sun River, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S., use the parking lot entrance. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, annual bylaw review, MApril cleanup by NeighborWorks, and Madison Food Park resolution proposal presented by Commissioner Mary Moe.

The council’s northern boundary is Central Avenue, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern is 36th Street South and the western is 10th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South then east to 12th Street South and then north to Central Avenue.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

