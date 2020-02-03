Malmstrom airmen part of first ICBM test launch with U.S. Space Force

A developmental test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Feb. 5, between 12:08 a.m. and 6:08 a.m. Pacific Time from North Vandenberg.

It’s the first test launch on the Western Range since the 30th Space Wing became part of the United States Space Force, according to AFGSC.

“This launch marks a very special moment in our nation’s history,” Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, said in a release. “Providing the range support needed to facilitate this launch showcases how the Space Force will continue to support and integrate into the joint fight to ensure national security for our country.”

Developmental testing provides valuable data to AFGSC and holistically tests the systems, procedures and airmen from the initial mission planning to the final weapons employment phases.

Because it’s a developmental test launch, it will be initiated by Air Force crewmembers from the 341 Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base; 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren in Wyoming; and 91st Missile Wing at Minot in North Dakota in a launch control center at Vandenberg AFB, Calif.

Maintenance personnel supporting the launch are from Malmstrom, according to AFGSC.

These tests are not related to any real world events, according to the Air Force.

