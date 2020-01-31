Business Bites: Minuteman Metal closing; Bright Eyes Cafe rebranded; Chase Your Dreams grand opening coming up; river development pitch fest

Minuteman Metal closing

Minuteman Metal and Sign is closing their retail storefront at 815 2nd St. S.

The shop opened in June and was started by Bill McDaniel, a local veteran who makes metal art.

In a Facebook post, the owners wrote that they’ve decided to shut down the business because it’s been too successful.

“This is a quality of life decision. Something has to give and unfortunately it’s the business. We have made so many great things, laughed with so many of our amazing customers and touched so many lives. It has been an absolute pleasure to serve you all,” they wrote in their post.

They’ll be finishing up all custom orders, but will no longer accept new custom orders and the retail store closes Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Until then, items in the shop are available for sale at discounted prices on a first come fist served basis.

Bright Eyes Cafe

The former Five Loaves Too on Smelter Avenue has official rebranded as Bright Eyes Cafe.

Beth McKinney took over last fall and at the time, told The Electric that she’d always wanted to do something of her own and was heartbroken when she heard the Five Loaves locations were closing.

“When I saw that the Riverview location was for sale, I knew I couldn’t let such a loved local business die,” she said.

McKinney said the most loved of the Five Loaves recipes will remain but she’ll work in some of her mother’s recipes as well as her own.

She said they’ll expand offerings to include daily lunch specials and plans to serve Wilcoxson’s ice cream.

McKinney said that after losing her mother this year she realized there’s no time like the present and rebranded the shop in honor of her.

“My mama taught me to cook and bake and I know she’s still with me in this adventure,” McKinney said.

5th and Wine Brunch

5th and Wine is launching a Sunday brunch beginning March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chase Your Dreams VR

A new virtual reality spot is hosting its grand opening on Feb. 8 in downtown.

Chase Your Dreams VR is open at 316 Central Ave.

The idea comes from Chase Morgan, an 8th grader at North Middle School.

He’s a gamer and was blown away when he discovered virtual reality, he said.

Chase said he asked his dad, Shawn Morgan, what it would take to bring something like it to Great Falls.

Shawn Morgan said they did some research and started to visualize what they could do in Great Falls, but since it was Chase’s idea, they wanted him to do the work, so he’s been learning the ins and outs of starting and running a business.

Chase said they have top of the line equipment, powerful computers and popular games, as well as options for those who don’t want to play in virtual reality, including cornhole, pool, darts and more.

Chase said they’ll help the community by giving young adults and the community a place to go and have some fun.

River pitch fest

The Great Falls Development Authority is hosting a Missouri River Corridor Pitch Fest to share and discuss ideas for businesses on or along the river that runs through Great Falls.

GFDA will bring business coaches, financial professionals and others and asks people to bring ideas.

