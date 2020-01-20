City considering traffic study on north side of Great Falls

City Commissioners will consider a $92,700 professional services agreement during their Jan. 21 meeting for a transportation study.

The agreement proposed is with Sanderson Stewart for preparation of the North Great Falls Sub-Area Transportation Study.

There will be no financial impact to the city since $82,700 will be paid by reimbursement from the Montana Department of Transportation with 86.5 percent coming from federal transportation planning funds with 13.4 percent from MDT; and $10,000 will be paid by funds already contributed by the developers of the West Ridge and Thaniel subdivisions.

Based upon neighborhood concern and a recommendation in the Great Falls Area Long Range Transportation Plan, the Great Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization budgeted federal transportation planning dollars to hire a consultant for the project.

The consultant was selected through a request for proposals process. The city received three proposals and Sanderson Stewart ranked the highest and had the lowest costs, so staff entered negotiations with the company and finalized a scope of work and fee in December, according to the staff report.

The project area is generally bounded on the west by 6th Street Northwest, on the south by Skyline Drive, on the east by Bootlegger Trail and on the north by Watson Lane, according to staff.

The most residential growth in the city has occurred in the area north of Skyline Drive and 36th Avenue Northeast, according to the city, and residents have voiced concerns over the impact development will have on the existing roads.

According to city staff, the existing road network has the capacity to accommodate current traffic and some growth, a plan for new roads and facilities will “allow for orderly growth that minimizes congestion and delay.

Area residents were concerned about traffic impacts during the annexation processes for West Ridge and Thaniel subdivisions through staff analysis found the initial phases weren’t anticipated to “negatively impact the functionality of existing roads. However, in lieu of a formal traffic study, each developer contributed $5,000 to the city to allow for a future comprehensive study to be conducted concerning the impact of area growth upon the transportation network. Because substantial development of West Ridge and Thaniel has occurred, the city is ready to initiate this sub-area transportation planning study,” according to the staff report.

The project consists of a sub-area traffic and transportation study to:

collect and analyze relevant data;

model up to three major roadway scenarios;

identify needs; recommend improvements and anticipated timeline for such improvements;

identify the best locations for future local, collector, and minor arterial roadways while still allowing for developer flexibility;

and provide possible funding solutions including proportionate contributions from developers impacting traffic within the study area. A limited review of active transportation and transit modes of travel will also be included.

The project area has no east-west through roads and is projected to need at least one new collector/minor arterial and improvements to U.S. Highway 87 and 6th Street Northwest in the 20-year planning horizon, according to the staff report.

