Two Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week

Two neighborhood councils are meeting next week in Great Falls.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council member onboarding, election of officers and guest speaker Jamie Wyatt Marshall from KEY – Kids Education Yes.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council member onboarding, election of officers and Great Falls Public Schools construction update by GFPS Board Chair Jan Cahill.

The council includes the area north of 10th Avenue South from 36th Street North to the eastern city limit line.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

