Symphony conductor previews this weekend’s concert at GFCMSU Thursday

Grant Harville, music director for the Great Falls Symphony, will be hosting a concert preview from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Great Falls College MSU in Heritage Hall.

This weekend’s concert is Jan. 18, Queen of the Night.

The concert features Caitlin Cisler, a long-time friend of Harville’s.

She performed in Missoula in July and will be in Bozeman in May 2020.

Béla Fleck takes to stage with Great Falls Symphony for Americana concert tonight

Queen of the Night will include music by Mozart and Haydn, including one of the world’s best loved arias from The Magic Flute, according to the concert notes.

“Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was one of the most prolific and influential composers of the Classical era, with more than 600 works to his name. His one-movement Symphony No. 32 is a high-energy, light and bright start to an extraordinary evening.

“In every concert, there’s a lot of joy;” Great Falls Symphony season kicks off this weekend

Written when Mozart was in his teens, Exsultate Jubilate (Rejoice, Be Glad) is a sacred composition for voice and orchestra. Soprano Caitlin Cisler’s virtuosity is further showcased in the demanding Queen of the Night aria which requires a F note above a high C in a bravura performance,” according to the concert notes.

After taking losses, Broadway in Great Falls series down to one show this season

“The most celebrated composer of Mozart’s day, Austrian Franz Josef Haydn was known as “Father of the Symphony.” His Symphony No. 104 “London,” was his final and the last of twelve commissions written to be “blockbusters” with folksy, joyful music that let him break the mold of his previous works,” according to the concert notes.

Previous talks are available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

