GFPL hosting ‘Library Invitational;’ Carnegie Library events

The Great Falls Public Library is inviting all library workers in the entirety of Cascade County to a “Library Invitational.”

“Sharing information is what libraries are all about,” Katie Richmond, GFPL program coordinator, said in a release. “So it makes sense to coordinate between all of us to make sure we are keeping communication lines open, and exploring the resources that all local libraries provide.”

Great Falls Public Library Director Susie McIntyre said in a release that the idea came about during a meeting with CMR High School librarian Jamie Williams and North Middle School librarian Shelley O’Rourke.

“Once we sat down and started talking, it was clear that we could all benefit from a county-wide collaboration. Part of the mission of the Great Falls Public Library is to serve as a connection point, and we want to explore all the ways we can best serve the residents of Cascade County.”

Williams, the CMR librarian, said in the release, “It’s not very often that we get to connect with librarians outside our school district. I’m looking forward to meeting and learning about libraries in higher ed as well as those who work in other industries here in Great Falls.”

The Library Invitational attendees will have a chance to meet face-to-face, dig deeper into the ways libraries are helping Cascade County, and work collaboratively on gaps in service.

The Library Invitational will be held Jan. 22 at the Great Falls Public Library.

Following the invitational, there will be a presentation about Montana’s historic Carnegie Libraries given by Charlene Porsild, president of the Montana History Foundation.

The Montana History Foundation is the source of the recently published book “The Best Gift: Montana’s Carnegie Libraries” by author and historian Kate Hampton. The Carnegie Libraries event will start at 7 p.m., and is open to the public.

The Great Falls Public Library will be hosting the Montana History Foundation’s Carnegie Library traveling exhibit for the month of February.

