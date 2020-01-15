Business Bites: Pier 1 closing in Great Falls; work at Joe’s Place; Hi-Line Climbing expansion plans; Fast Signs opens; Purple Gold expanding

Hi-Line Climbing Center

The Hi-Line Climbing Center announced this week it’s got plans to expand their gym at 608 1st Ave. S.

“We are by no means breaking ground but we have the ground to break and we have 80 percent of the plans in place. All we are missing is the down payment. We’ve taken 100 percent of membership dues since opening to get to this point. We need your help to get the rest of the way,” they wrote in a Facebook post this week.

Internationally known muralist adding art to downtown Great Falls

The expansion plan includes:

1,500 square foot bouldering wall, 15 feet tall

6,000 square foot top rope/lead climbing wall, 40 feet tall

auto belays

yoga studio

dedicated kids area, birthday party room

fitness room with cardio and free weight equipment

Annual downtown conference highlights growth in Great Falls’ downtown scene

The owners of Hi-Line posted thanks to their current members and are encouraging others to consider joining to help them pursue the expansion plan.

Pier 1

The Pier 1 store in Great Falls is closing.

The company announced last week in an earnings release that it was closing 450 stores and Great Falls is among them.

Ignite 2020: Boutique hotel, virtual reality arcade, axe throwing, beer, burgers and more coming to Great Falls; Children’s Museum has selected new site

Local employees have posted on social media about their store closing and “store closing” signs are posted in the windows this week.

Last week, the Missoulian reported that the Pier 1 stores in Missoula and Kalispell were also closing.

Business Bites: Cattlemen’s Cut opens; True Brew adds location; Travelodge moves in downtown; barrel building could be getting refresh

The company has been shuttering retail locations for more than a year as sales continued to fall.

Joe’s Place

A reader sent a note to The Electric today after seeing some activity at the former Rikki’s location.

Business Bites: Rikki’s has closed

We checked with the owners and they said there’s work being done to reopen Joe’s Place. They’ve been showing the restaurant side to interested parties, but no lease has been signed yet.

Purple Gold

Purple Gold, the food truck of waffles and açaí bowls, is opening a second truck this summer that will only serve açaí bowls.

Business Bites: PurpleGold açaí bowl and waffle bus coming; Tracy’s reopening; Cambridge Court closing, BeeHive expanding

According to their Facebook post, they’ll be releasing more details this spring.

Fast Signs

A Great Falls location of Fast Signs opened in December at 2701 16th St. N.E. in Black Eagle.

The store is part of a signage franchise and the local shop is owned and operated by locals.

Got a business bite? Send it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

