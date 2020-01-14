Nominations open for The Fire Within 2020

Nominations are now open for The Fire Within 2020, sponsored by Embark Credit Union.

The Fire Within award program has been recognizing exceptional female entrepreneurs in the Golden Triangle for 10 years.

The rules:

The entrepreneur must be female. Her business must operate from within the Golden Triangle The business must be for-profit.

Nominations fall into two categories – Aspire (in business under five years), and Inspire (in business five year or more).

The winners will be celebrated at 10th Annual Fire Within taking place on March 26 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Meadow Lark Country Club.

A partnership between Great Falls Development Authority and Embark Credit Union, The Fire Within is an event created by women, for women to spur more female entrepreneurship in the Golden Triangle, according to a GFDA release.

Their goal is to have 51 percent of businesses in the region are female-owned.

For more details, and the hall of fame, click here.

