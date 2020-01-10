Youth basketball tourney has 95 teams in Great Falls this weekend

The 2020 Electric City Winter Classic Youth Basketball Tournament is in Great Falls this weekend.

The event is sponsored by Steel Etc and Park and Recreation’s Community Recreation Center and includes girls’ and boys’ teams, grades 3-8. This year, 95 teams are coming from all over the state and 70 of those teams are coming from out of town, according to Park and Rec.

Games are played in several gyms throughout Great Falls including the Community Recreation Center, Great Falls High School, Great Falls Central Catholic, Paris Gibson Education Center, East Middle School, North Middle School, West Elementary and Montana School for Deaf and Blind.

Saturday games will include a round robin pool play. Saturday games begin at all locations at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. at several locations (some gyms end earlier).

Each team will play three games with Saturday results seeding them for the single elimination tournament on Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m.

All bracket and tournament information will be posted on the 2020 Electric City Winter Classic Facebook event page; schedules are available here.

Gate admission per day is $5 for adults and $3 for youth ages of 6-17, 5 and under are free; admission is good for all games, all day at every location.

For more information, contact the Community Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.

