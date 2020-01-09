Three Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week

Three neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Civic Center’s Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, council member onboarding, election of officers, roundabout support letter and Madison Food Park resolution.

The council area is the Original Townsite whose northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the eastern boundary is 10th Street South north from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Meadowlark School library. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, Census 2020, council member onboarding, election of officers, Madison Food Park resolution and guest speaker Jeremy Jones assistant fire chief. He’ll provide information on the temporary closure of Fire Station 4.

The council is the Fox Farm area whose northern boundary is the Sun River, the southern is the city limit line, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western in the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, council member onboarding, election of officers and Madison Food Park resolution.

The council’s northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central north to 9th Avenue North then East to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street North from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North, and then north to the Missouri River.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

