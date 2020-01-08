MDT seeking comment on road project near Fairfield

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 11.6 miles of Highway US 89, both north and south of Fairfield.

The project begins 2,000 feet south of 1st Road S., at mile post 16.8 and extends north for 11.6 miles ending 580 feet north of the intersection with 1st Lane N.W. at mile post 28.4.

Proposed work includes crack sealing, upgrading signing and pavement markings, bridge deck treatment, guardrail upgrades and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal). The purpose of the project is to preserve and extend the life of the roadway and provide a friction course.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2021 depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right of way or utility relocations will be needed for this project.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 9750000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Steve Prinzing or Great Falls District Projects Engineer Christie McOmber at 406-454-5880 for additional project information or questions

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Human Resources and Occupational Safety Division, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-9229. Those using a TTY may call 1-800-335-7592 or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.

