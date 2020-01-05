Sunday Reads: Jan. 5
Happy New Year everyone!
Here’s your first reading list of the new year.
The Washington Post: Amazon threatens to fire critics who are outspoken on its environmental policies
The New York Times: More people are dying on New York City’s streets. What went wrong?
The Economist 1843: Beef Wellington, a dangerously thrilling dish
Wall Street Journal: U.S. invites China for talks on nuclear arms
CityLab: How the on-demand economy reshaped cities
The Atlantic: The true cause of the opioid epidemic
Virginian Pilot: The number of children behind bars in Virginia continues to drop as state overhauls juvenile justice
WOSU Public Media: When mental health crises arise, Columbus Police brings social workers along
NPR: “Your body being used”: Where prisoners who can’t vote fill voting districts
Washington Post: Amid shut-off woes, a beacon of energy
Wall Street Journal: As rents rise, cities strengthen tenants’ ability to fight eviction