Two neighborhood councils meet next week

Two Great Falls Neighborhood Councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the West Elementary library. Agenda items include visioning/goal-setting discussion, council member onboarding, Madison Food Park Resolution and neighborhood concerns..

The council is the westside and the northern boundary is the Northwest Bypass, the southern is the Sun River, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S., use the parking lot entrance. Agenda items include the Madison Food Park Resolution, council member onboarding, election of officers and neighborhood concerns.

The council’s northern boundary is Central Avenue, the southern is 10th Ave. S., the eastern is 36th St. S. and the western is 10th St. S. from 10th Ave. S. to 7th Ave. S., then east to 12th St. S. and then north to Central Avenue.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website | Facebook

