Sunday Reads: Dec. 21

Happy Christmas week everyone. Here’s your weekly reading for sipping eggnog.

The Economist: How to cut homelessness in the world’s priciest cities

Columbia Journalism Review: Hundreds of ‘pink slime’ local news outlets are distributing algorithmic stories and conservative talking points

L.A. Times: Supreme Court refuses to hear a case about the homeless

Defense One: Boeing declines to bid for ICBM, leaving Northrop the sole contestant

The New Yorker: Heavier than air

Wall Street Journal: You might be buying trash on Amazon, literally.

New York Times: Purdue Pharma payments to Sackler family soared amid opioid crisis

The Economist: How does it really feel to be lonely?

The New York Times: More than 1 in 5 U.S. papers has closed.This is the result.

Route Fifty: They’ve built it, but will come to the midwest?

