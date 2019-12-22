City gets $237k grant for repairs to River’s Edge Trail

The city has been awarded a $237,400 Missouri-Madison River Fund Grant for repairs to the trail west of Giant Springs Road.

Other contributions for the project include $16,300 from Northwestern Energy and $30,000 from the River’s Edge Trail Foundation.

Section of River’s Edge Trail closed to fix drainage issues

Over the summer, a sinkhole developed on a section of the trail just east of Black Eagle Dam due to a new spring seeping under the trail.

In July, the City Commission approved a $9,000 professional services agreement with TD&H Engineering to provide geotechnical engineering services to assess the trail and provide repair options.

The geotechnical assessment reported that a sheet pile wall, drainage improvements and hillside restoration would be the best fix for the slumping hillside, according to Park and Recreation staff.

That work will be funded by the grant. The asphalt trail will also be rebuilt.

Work is expected to begin in the spring or summer, according to Park and Rec.

The River’s Edge Trail Foundation advised over the summer to use caution on the section of trail that has sunken on the south side of the river between Black Eagle Dam and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

