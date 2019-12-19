City seeking applicant for Park and Rec board

The City Commission is accepting applications to serve on the Park and Recreation Board.

There is currently one opening for the remainder of a three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2021.

The board consists of seven members and advises the City Commission and the city manager on all matters related to the city’s Park and Recreation programs.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

Applicants must live within the city limits. For more information, contact Patty Rearden at 771-1265.

Applications are available at the City Manager’s Office, Civic Center, Room 201; by calling 455-8450; or may be obtained from the Boards and Commissions section on the city’s website.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 6.

For other city board and commission openings, go to the city website.

