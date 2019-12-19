City closures, tree recycling for the holidays

City of Great Falls offices, including the Civic Center, Great Falls Public Library and the animal shelter will be closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. City offices will be closing at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Residential and commercial sanitation collection will be one day behind the regularly scheduled days for both the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks.

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live, unflocked Christmas trees from Dec. 26-Jan. 10 at Meadowlark Park or Malmstrom Air Force Base – Balfour Beatty Community Center. For more information, contact Public Works at 771-1401 or Republic Services at 761-2545.

The Community Recreation Center will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. They will be open on Dec. 24, and Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information regarding the Community Recreation Center’s School’s Out Fun Days program taking place over the winter break, call 727-6099.

The city’s online services are available to the public over the holidays and can be accessed online at:

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees from Dec. 26-Jan. 10 at the following locations:

Meadowlark Park – Fox Farm and Park Garden Road

Malmstrom AFB – Balfour Beatty Community Center – 600 Aspen

Christmas tree recycling containers will be provided at the above locations. Before recycling your Christmas tree remove all lights, decorations, tree stands etc.

Flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to the recycling locations. Deposit only your live Christmas tree in the containers. Commercial trees are not being accepted.

The recycled Christmas trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.

The City of Great Falls, Republic Services, Great Falls Fish Wildlife & Parks, and Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls Chapter sponsor the Christmas Tree Recycling Project.

