Business Bites: Fox Farm Diner opens; Sora changes hands; Greek popups downtown; Toylapalooza opens

The Fox Farm Diner opened last week.

The American restaurant is located in the former Chinatown Restaurant at 1709 Alder Dr.

The Chinatown owners are leasing the building to Fox Farm Diner.

Fox Farm Diner is planning a grand opening later this month and is working on a finalized menu but always has pancakes, burgers, kids menu, house cut fries and homemade donuts, according to their Facebook page.

Sora & Company changes hands

Sora & Company was listed for sale earlier this fall and now has a new owner.

According to the founders Tori Dowson and Nicole Marchion, they’ve sold the boutique on the 100 block of Central Avenue to Nikki Lopez.

The business was listed for $45,000 and doesn’t include the month to month lease in the building.

In a Facebook post, Dowson and Marchion wrote, “thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support from our customers, family and friends over the past 5 years! It’s been a wild ride growing Sora + Co. from a crazy little idea to what it is today. We are forever grateful to have been able to make our dream a reality, and to do it together as sisters.”

They wrote that they’re passing the torch to Lopez and “we can’t wait to see the amazing things she will do and know she will make Sora better than ever.”

Greek downtown

Little Athens is doing another popup in former Bert and Ernie’s building during the Dec. 20 pub crawl in downtown Great Falls.

They’ll be open with some drink specials.

The Geranios family, which operates Little Athens in Holiday Village Mall, purchased the restaurant at 300 1st Ave. S. early this year.

Bert and Ernie’s closed suddenly in August 2018 and has been vacant since.Andreas Geranios told The Electric this week that they are actively trying to open the downtown location but have “many hurdles left to address before we would be comfortable opening it up full time.”He said they don’t have a definitive timeline yet.

Little Athens also did a pop up at the Bert and Ernie’s location during the Christmas Stroll on Dec. 6.

Toys and more

Toylapalooza has opened at 628 Central Ave.

The store is “offering to the community a quaint and unique store for all to enjoy!

Our treasures are unpredictable, we have new, slightly loved and collectibles! With great prices! Curiosity without need is totally appreciated as well here,” according to its Facebook page.

