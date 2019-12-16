Free showing of Polar Express at Mansfield Theater on Dec. 21

The Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts is showing “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Mansfield Theater.

The movie is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and is first come basis until all seats are full.

Following the movie, Santa and his elves will pass out a special treat in the lobby.

For more information, visit the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Facebook page or call Owen Grubenhoff, event manager, at 455-8510.

The event is being supported by community donors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

