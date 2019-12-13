State to enforce emergency rules on sale of e-cigarettes beginning Dec. 18

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced Dec. 13 its notice of intent to begin enforcing emergency rules that temporarily restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarette products in Montana.

Enforcement of the emergency rules begins 1 p.m. Dec. 18.

The restrictions include the sale of all flavored e-cigarette products, including flavored nicotine, THC, and CBD e-cigarette products, in-store and online. The rules do not require retailers to destroy their existing inventory, according to a DPHHS release.

DPHHS is proceeding with enforcement of the rules after a temporary restraining order preventing enforcement expired by operation of law in October, according to the release.

Since the emergency rules were first announced, DPHHS has confirmed five additional cases of E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use Associated Lung Injury (EVALI) in Montana, according to the release.

DPHHS is continuing to investigate multiple potential new cases.

“Public health experts in Montana and throughout the country continue to be alarmed by the epidemic proportions of youth addiction to flavors as well as the short- and long-term injuries from e-cigarette use,” said DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan in a release. “An alarming number of young Montanans are getting addicted. People are still getting sick. Pediatricians and public health officials agree that this crisis cannot continue unaddressed.”

E-cigarettes can contain heavy metals, ultrafine particles and cancer-causing agents like acrolein. Some flavorings, particularly those found in e-juice, have been found to be toxic and associated with inflammatory and oxidative stress in lung cells and white blood cells, according to the release.

According to DPHHS, nearly 60 percent of Montana high school students and 30 percent of middle school students have tried vaping. In 2019, almost one in 10 Montana high school students vaped daily, exposing their brains to the long-term effects of nicotine damage. This is a 23 percent increase from 2017, according to the release.

A recent report by the FDA states that 96 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds who initiated e-cigarette use started with a flavored product, and 70 percent report the flavors as the reason they use e-cigarettes, according to the release.

“Research shows that kids who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future than kids who do not use e-cigarettes. Nicotine exposure in youth causes long-term structural and functional changes in the brain, can lead to long-lasting effects like lower impulse control and mood disorders, and can prime young brains for addiction to other drugs such as cocaine and meth,” according to the release. “In addition, the CDC has not conclusively identified a cause or causes of the outbreak of pulmonary lung injury and has only just found the first potential chemical of concern. Vitamin E acetate was detected as an association in a sample of 29 EVALI case-associated specimens. There are some EVALI cases, including in Montana, identified as nicotine-only and it is still not known what is causing EVALI in nicotine-only patients. As the CDC continues additional studies and testing, public health authorities are continuing the recommendation that consumers consider refraining from using all e-cigarette products.”

The ban on flavored cigarettes in 2009 was associated with a 17 percent reduction in the probability that middle and high school youth would become smokers, and a 58 percent reduction in cigarettes smoked by current youth smokers. Overall, the probability of youth using any form of tobacco dropped by 6% following the ban on flavored cigarettes, according to the release.

