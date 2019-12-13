Elected city officials sworn in, open house on Dec. 17

The mayor and city commissioners will be sworn in during a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Civic Center.

Bob Kelly will be sworn in for another term as mayor; Tracy Houck will be sworn in for a second term as commissioner and newly elected Rick Tryon will be sworn in as commissioner.

Municipal Court Judge Steven Bolstad and Neighborhood Council members will also be sworn in.

Their terms begin Jan. 1.

The swearing in ceremony will be in the Commission Chambers, upstairs at the Civic Center, 2 Park Drive S.

Following the ceremony, the city is hosting an open house in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center until 6:45 p.m. for the public to meet their newly elected commission, neighborhood council representatives and other city officials.

The open house is being held in place of the commission’s regularly scheduled work session.

Light refreshments will be served and the event is open to the public.

